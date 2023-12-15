Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,161 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 4.11% of Cars.com worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $404,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,815,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

