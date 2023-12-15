Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $271.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.01. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.