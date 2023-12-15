Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $257.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

