Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $20.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $285.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

