Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Terry Gardiner Purchases 500,100 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 500,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,502.90 ($9,541.38).
Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Terry Gardiner purchased 78,485 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,746.98 ($1,807.22).
- On Friday, September 29th, Terry Gardiner purchased 521,515 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,688.48 ($10,979.26).
Cazaly Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Cazaly Resources Company Profile
Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cazaly Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Cazaly Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazaly Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.