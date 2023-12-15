Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Terry Gardiner Purchases 500,100 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 500,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,502.90 ($9,541.38).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Terry Gardiner purchased 78,485 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,746.98 ($1,807.22).

On Friday, September 29th, Terry Gardiner purchased 521,515 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,688.48 ($10,979.26).

Cazaly Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

