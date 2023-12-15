CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 662 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

