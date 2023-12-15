CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 402,291 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,987,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

