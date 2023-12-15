CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of CW stock opened at $218.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

