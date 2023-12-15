CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 10.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

