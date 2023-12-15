CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

