CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

