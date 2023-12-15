CCG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.