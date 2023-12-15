CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Glimpse Group by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 554,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Glimpse Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 target price on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile



The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

