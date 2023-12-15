CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $216.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $222.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $532,100,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

