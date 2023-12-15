Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,369,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 7,649,266 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

