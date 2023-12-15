Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

CNC traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $73.64. 654,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

