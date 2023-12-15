CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.70 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $151,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

