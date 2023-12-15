Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.42

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 28988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.
Central Securities Trading Up 1.0 %
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,954 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,414 shares of company stock worth $86,194 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Central Securities
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
