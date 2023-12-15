Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.42

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 28988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,954 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,414 shares of company stock worth $86,194 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 132.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 24.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

