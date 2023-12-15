ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.02. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 6,194,063 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $957.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $84,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,973,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,936.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,526 shares of company stock worth $200,711. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

