Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $144.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $150.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.