Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $144.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $150.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

