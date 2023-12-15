Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $70,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,746. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

