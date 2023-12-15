Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $70,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after buying an additional 421,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.15. 208,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

