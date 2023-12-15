Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

