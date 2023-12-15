Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,653 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 4,504,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076,702. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

