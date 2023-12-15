Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,348 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of APO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. 390,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

