Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 192,566 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 545.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,566 shares during the quarter. Kinetik comprises approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kinetik worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 20.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 500,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 85,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Kinetik stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $32.23. 184,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.58. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

