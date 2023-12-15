Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 43,318 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 11.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Mplx worth $205,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. 337,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,069. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

