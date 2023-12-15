Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 859,431 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 8.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $152,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

