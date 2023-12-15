Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $100 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,388 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises approximately 5.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 3.16% of Plains GP worth $99,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 227,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,133. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 109.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

