Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.