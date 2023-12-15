Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $201.44 Million Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,039 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 10.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Western Midstream Partners worth $201,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,781,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 165,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

