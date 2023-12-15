Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $36.87 Million Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Genesis Energy worth $36,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 737.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 479,442 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 70,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

