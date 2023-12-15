Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for 2.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 2.91% of Genesis Energy worth $36,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.82. 70,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

