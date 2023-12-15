Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 913,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,360. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.