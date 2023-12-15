Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 545.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,566 shares during the quarter. Kinetik makes up approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kinetik worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 12.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Kinetik Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kinetik stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. 184,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.58. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.17.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

