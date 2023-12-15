Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.25. 320,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $119.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.