Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,742. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

