Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,162,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307,429 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 10.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Energy Transfer worth $198,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 3,521,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,081,256. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

