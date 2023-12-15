Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,350. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $83.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

