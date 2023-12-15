Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. 390,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

