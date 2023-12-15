Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

