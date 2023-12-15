Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,628,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,941. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

