Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 269,512 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269,512 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

PSX stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $128.55. 1,028,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,470. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

