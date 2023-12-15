Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Medifast worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medifast by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.10. 60,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,297. The stock has a market cap of $774.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $131.42.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MED. Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

