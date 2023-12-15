Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 383,089 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 383,089 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream comprises approximately 9.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 3.14% of EnLink Midstream worth $176,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 368,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

