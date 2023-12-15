Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 64,319 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,319 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up approximately 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Antero Midstream worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

NYSE AM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,713. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

