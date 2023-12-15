Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $54,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

WMB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,230. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.