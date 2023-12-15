Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $54,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,230. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

