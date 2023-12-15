Christopher John Merchant Acquires 646 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.64. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$78.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 9.5693069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

